Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $156.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $168.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

