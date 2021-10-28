Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

QSR stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,546,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

