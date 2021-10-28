Piper Sandler Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $650.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $784.00 to $791.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.31.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $685.47. 72,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.19, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average of $564.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $693.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.