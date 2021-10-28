Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.51 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COF. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.