Piper Sandler Weighs in on Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Esquire Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 406,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 129,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $2,469,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

