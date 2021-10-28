Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $50,499.78 and $41.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

