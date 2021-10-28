PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

NYSE PJT opened at $79.84 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

