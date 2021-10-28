Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of PLTK opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.13.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 175,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

