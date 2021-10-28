Plian Hits 1-Day Volume of $115,775.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Plian coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $115,775.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plian has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 867,512,990 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

