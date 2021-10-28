Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga purchased 838 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Plumas Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

