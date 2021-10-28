PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.10

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.10 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 7150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,034,000 after buying an additional 145,340 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after buying an additional 702,828 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,296,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after buying an additional 336,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

