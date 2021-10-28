PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.270-$2.370 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $50.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

