Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 35,200 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 677,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for approximately 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $124,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after acquiring an additional 70,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,362. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -222.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

