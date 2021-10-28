Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 491.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $67,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after buying an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $287,860.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RARE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

RARE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.98. 1,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

