Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 114,642 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114,642 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.33% of Darden Restaurants worth $62,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,388 shares of company stock worth $6,084,025 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.