Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 85,002 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Signature Bank worth $87,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $801,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $5,753,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 23.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.05. 1,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $317.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.