Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $78.88 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 932,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.58. 45,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

