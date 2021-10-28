Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $516.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ POOL opened at $499.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $517.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pool will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $23,408,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Pool by 24.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Pool by 8.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.