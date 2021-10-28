Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 155.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Popular by 5.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $85.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,052 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

