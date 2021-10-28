Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.