PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,311 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 189,472 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

