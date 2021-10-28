PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 200.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPD were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPD by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,780,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,159,000 after purchasing an additional 147,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

