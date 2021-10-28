PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

NYSE PPG opened at $161.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

