Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 288.8% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.3 days.

Shares of Prada stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Prada Company Profile

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

