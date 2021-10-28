Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a growth of 288.8% from the September 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 477.3 days.
Shares of Prada stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.
Prada Company Profile
