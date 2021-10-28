Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.33 ($2.29).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 154.30 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.08. Primary Health Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

