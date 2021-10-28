Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.
