Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $47.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,540,000.

