Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $40.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

PRVA stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 369,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,821. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

