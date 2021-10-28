Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total transaction of $27,585,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.10. 646,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $882.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

