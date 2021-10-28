Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 181.2% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $5,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.81.

V traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $213.69. 300,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a market cap of $416.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

