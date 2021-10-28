Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,012 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,252. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

