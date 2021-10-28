Proficio Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 280,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

