Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells $172,005.12 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $3,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 83.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Progyny by 824.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 116.7% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

