ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in AppHarvest by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH opened at $5.13 on Thursday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

