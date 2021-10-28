ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,922 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,922 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 425,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on ARCH. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In related news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

