ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SKIN opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.