ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,904 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRSP. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

