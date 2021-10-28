ProShare Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

