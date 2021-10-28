ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACK opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

PACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.