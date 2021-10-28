ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.26% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDV opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

