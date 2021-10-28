ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Stock Position Lifted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury accounts for about 3.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.85% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of TBT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 345,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

