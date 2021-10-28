Prudential (LON:PRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,467.42

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,467.42 ($19.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,497.50 ($19.56). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,489 ($19.45), with a volume of 3,359,785 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.43) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.29) to GBX 1,764 ($23.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,472.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.42. The stock has a market cap of £38.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.24%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

