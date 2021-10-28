Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,241 shares of company stock worth $6,352,315. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $341.92 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $345.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

