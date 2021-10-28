Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $23.22 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $279.00 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $297.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.14 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,878,284 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

