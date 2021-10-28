Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $27.57 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

