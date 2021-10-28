Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,678 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $203.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.