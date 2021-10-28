Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,275 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $25,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $81.94 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

