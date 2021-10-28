Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,779. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

