Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €135.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PUM. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €106.15 ($124.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

