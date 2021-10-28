Puma’s (PUMSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

PUMSY stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015. Puma has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.