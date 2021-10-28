Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 61,616 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $23,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 402,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 309,722 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,170,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 200,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

